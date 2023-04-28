CHANGE LANGUAGE
Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Tabu, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do Win Big

The Filmfare Awards 2023 was held last evening in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Sanjay Leela Bhansali were the major winners.

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards was held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai last night. Here are the top winners at the prestigious award ceremony.

1/ 8
Gangubai Kathiawadi won the Best Film at the Filmfare Awards 2023. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Rajkummar Rao took home the Best Actor award for Badhaai Do. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the Best Director award for Gangubai Kathaiwadi. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Badhaai Do won the Best Film (Critics) award. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Sanjay Mishra won the Best Actor (Critics) award for Vadh. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Tabu won the Best Actress (Critics) award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Bhumi Pednekar also won the Best Actress (Critics) award for Badhaai Do. (Image: Instagram)