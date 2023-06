Manoj Bajpayee, who has been in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industry for almost three decades now, has proved his talent and mettle time and again on screen. Besides his good movie theatre presence, the actor has decided to go big on OTTs as well. His Amazon Prime Video series, The Family Man has won hearts. The actor has well portrayed the role of a middle-class man, who works as an intelligence officer secretly, trying to protect both the country and his little world, his family. His 23rd May premiered Zee5 show, Bandaa is receiving good response as well, with global #1 trending and 200m+ views. (Image: Instagram)