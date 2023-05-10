CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » From Malaika Arora To Aisha Sharma: Celebrities Spotted Hitting The Gym Today, See Pics

From Malaika Arora To Aisha Sharma: Celebrities Spotted Hitting The Gym Today, See Pics

Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Aisha Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh were among the many celebrities spotted on their way to the gym today.

Looking for mid-week motivation to hit the gym? Well, let our B-town celebrities inspire you with their gym looks. Several stars were snapped by paparazzi today on their way to the gym and back, including Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Aisha Sharma, and Kartik Aaryan.

01
Malaika Arora seen in a white vest and black leggings on her way to the yoga studio. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Vicky Kaushal seen after his workout at the gym. He, too, was in a white and black combo. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Aisha Sharma flaunts her toned abs in a black sports bra and sweatpants on her way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Kartik Aaryan seen in gym clothes after his workout. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Rakul Preet Singh was joined by boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani at her gym session. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Khushi Kapoor looks comfortable in an orange tee and black leggings on her way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Zareen Khan looks stylish in a black tee and colourful leggings while on the way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)