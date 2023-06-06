From Malaika Arora to Disha Patani, Nail the Green Trend Like Your Favourite Celebrities!

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 11:25 IST
Mumbai, India
Take a peek at celebs who wore green colour and styled it with panache
Sophie Choudry took to Instagram to share few pictures of herself in green bikini marking World Environment Day on June 5, 2023. (Image: Instagram)
Disha Patani works her magic in this emerald green asymmetrical gown. (Image: Instagram)
Anusha Dandekar raises temperature in the neon green bikini. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora passes tropical vibes in this green outfit. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a lemon green outfit. (Image: Instagram)
Shama Sikander poses in a neon swimsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone, the reigning queen of Bollywood, spilled some sass on social media with her all-green outfit. She paired a mint green backless top with dark green leather pants. (Image: Instagram)
Ananya Panday looks sensuous in the neon green figure-hugging dress. (Image: Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of herself wearing a neon green and pink saree with heavy sequin work. (Image: Instagram)
Madhuri Dixit, the evergreen diva of Bollywood, looks dreamlike in this green lehenga. (Image: Instagram)