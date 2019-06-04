From Robot 2.0 to Awaara, China’s Love for Bollywood is Evident from These Releases

China has been emerging as a budding market for Bollywood movies, with a large number of fans opting out to watch Bollywood movies. While Hrithik Roshan went to China recently for the release of his movie Kaabil, Rajnikant’s Robot 2.0 is also making its way to Chinese theatres. While Aamir Khan’s Lagaan was the first Indian film to have a nationwide release in China, a lot of other Indian movies have proved to be commercial hits among Chinese audience.
Here’s a list of a few Bollywood movies that have done well in Chinese markets:
Secret Superstar (2017): Another Aamir Khan starrer, Secret Superstar earned well at Chinese movie screens, with an earning of Rs174.10 crore within days of its release. The film starred Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan and Meher Vij in lead roles.
Dangal (2016): This Aamir Khan’s blockbuster became one of the highest-grosser movies in Chinese box-offices. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed wrestling drama had made close to Rs 2,000 crore in China.
Fan (2016): Another SRK movie, Fan did not do well in India. However, the movie earned Rs1.49 crore among Chinese audiences.
Baahubali: The Beginning (2015): The first movie of this Rajamouli franchise has been an iconic release of India. However, the movie managed to earn just Rs7 crore in China. The film had big names including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty in lead roles.
Happy New Year (2014): While Happy New Year could not earn a successful place in Indian box-offices; this Farah Khan directorial earned Rs1.68 crore in China. The film had Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonu Sood in lead roles.
PK (2014): This Rajkumar Hirani movie was not only a hit in India, but became the then-highest-grossing Bollywood film in China. Starring Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput, the movie made Rs. 123 crore in China.
Dhoom 3 (2013): The third instalment of action thriller franchise Dhoom earned Rs24 crore in box-office collections in China. The movie starred Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.
My Name Is Khan (2010): Karan Johar’s My Name is Khan, having Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles, made Rs50 lakh in box-office collections in China.
3 Idiots (2009): One of the hit movie to earn crores in China, Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy-drama 3 Idiots stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in lead roles. The film made Rs16 crore in China.
Awaara (1951): The Raj Kapoor classic is one of China’s earliest introductions to Bollywood. With the hit song Awaara Hun, Awaara starred Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt.