From Robot 2.0 to Awaara, China’s Love for Bollywood is Evident from These Releases

China has been emerging as a budding market for Bollywood movies, with a large number of fans opting out to watch Bollywood movies. While Hrithik Roshan went to China recently for the release of his movie Kaabil, Rajnikant’s Robot 2.0 is also making its way to Chinese theatres. While Aamir Khan’s Lagaan was the first Indian film to have a nationwide release in China, a lot of other Indian movies have proved to be commercial hits among Chinese audience.



Here’s a list of a few Bollywood movies that have done well in Chinese markets: