Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: 6 Times The Diva Enthralled Us With Her Style

First up, we have her desi Barbiecore avatar. At a recent ramp walk, she wore a breath taking pink lehenga by the talented duo, Falguni Shane. This number was a mix of modern and traditional, with a sassy thigh-high slit and mesmerising heavy embroidery. Those shiny heels added an extra Barbie factor and made us go gaga. Kiara knew the secret recipe to let her outfit do all the talking. She skipped the bling and dazzle of jewels, letting her shiny outfit steal the show. (Image: Instagram)