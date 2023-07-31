Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: 6 Times The Diva Enthralled Us With Her Style

First up, we have her desi Barbiecore avatar. At a recent ramp walk, she wore a breath taking pink lehenga by the talented duo, Falguni Shane. This number was a mix of modern and traditional, with a sassy thigh-high slit and mesmerising heavy embroidery. Those shiny heels added an extra Barbie factor and made us go gaga. Kiara knew the secret recipe to let her outfit do all the talking. She skipped the bling and dazzle of jewels, letting her shiny outfit steal the show. (Image: Instagram), Kiara Advani previously looked like a dream in this pink organza saree from Devnaagri. The way she paired it with an off-white strappy blouse was pure genius. But you know what made heads turn? The floral work on the saree; It was the ultimate style statement, and the diva totally owned it with her charm and grace. (Image: Instagram), Advani's fashion parade is not over yet. Before dazzling us in that stunning orange co-ord set, she set the stage on fire with a ravishingred version. This time, the jacket featured floral embroidery all over, and the bustier was shimmering with sequins. But guess what stole the spotlight? Ultimate traditional earrings that looked oh-so-ethereal. (Image: Instagram), Kiara Advani knows how to slay in every style, even in Western stunners. Once she wore a red midi dress from Magda Butrym which was an absolute heart-stopper. With a plunging neckline and a body-hugging fit, she oozed sassiness from miles away. (Image: Instagram), When Kiara Advani combined a bodycon dress with a structured skirt, fashion headlines were all about her. This off-white monochrome magic was pure perfection, and it still stands as our personal favourite. (Image: Instagram), When it comes to rocking the Indo-western look, Kiara Advani is the reigning queen. During the promotions of Satya Prem Ki Katha, she graced us with a series of jaw-dropping outfits. This sizzling three-piece co-ord set in the most eye-popping orange hue was one of them. She paired a printed bralette with matching straight-fit pants. And that embroidered jacket with mirror work worked like a cherry on top. (Image: Instagram)