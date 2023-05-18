Happy Birthday Sonalee Kulkarni: Times the Actress Proved She is a Style Icon

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Trending Desk
Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 07:00 IST
Mumbai, India
Sonalee Kulkarni actress has worked in some Hindi films as well. Her performances and her sartorial choices have won Sonalee a lot of fans.
Sonalee managed to raise temperatures with her pink and orange off-shoulder gown. She complemented the vibrant hues of the dress with orange heels, a golden bangle and earrings.
The actress was recognised at the Film and OTT Awards this year. She looked red carpet ready in a navy blue sequin gown that had a sleeveless sweetheart neckline and a corset fit. The silver earrings further highlighted her look. (Image: Instagram)
Sonalee looked regal and elegant in this period costume inspired by her upcoming film, Chhatrapati Tararani. The deep red saree featured intricate detailing and a puffed-sleeved green blouse with heavy embroidery. (Image: Instagram)
One cannot get enough of the actress’s saree looks. Most of Sonalee’s collection has a traditional overtone. The ivory and orange drape, paired carefully with a sleeveless pink blouse, is ideal for any occasion. What enhanced the look was Sonalee’s neat bun and sleek jewellery. (Image: Instagram)
Sonalee has a stunning collection of everyday ethnic outfits as well. Her bright blue salwar featured floral motifs on the sleeves and the neck. The netted dupatta and juttis added elegance to the ensemble. (Image: Instagram)
The actress gave some boss lady vibes in this quirky grey and orange suit. The outfit included a white sleeveless top, straight trousers, and a blazer. (Image: Instagram)
In her simple white dress, Sonalee offered a lot of style goals for the summer. The outfit featured lace designs on the sleeves, neck and skirt. The length was covered with minute detailing. (Image: Instagram)
Sonalee looked bright and happy as she posed outdoors under the setting sun. The floral pink outfit added a splash of contrast to the background. (Image: Instagram)
Sonalee is always ready to experiment with the latest trend. She opted for a cutout, strappy dress for an awards function. The dress had a peek out cut near the waist and a broad V neckline. (Image: Instagram)
The actress gave a unique twist to the regular co-ord sets with her ensemble. Sonalee Kulkarni wore sky-blue lounge pants with a matching jacket. But the highlight was her floral crop top, which added colour to the outfit. (Image: Instagram)