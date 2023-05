The IIFA 2023 celebrations have kicked off in Abu Dhabi with a press conference. Several Bollywood celebrities have already reach the city, including Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Farah Khan. More stars are expected to reach Abu Dhabi to take part in the 23rd International Indian Film Academy Awards.