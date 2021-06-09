In Pics: Taking a Look Back at Nusrat Jahan's 'Wedding' in Turkey with Nikhil Jain

Last Updated: June 09, 2021, 20:13 IST
Actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan has finally released a statement on the speculation of her separation from husband Nikhil Jain. On Wednesday, she revealed that she does not need a divorce from him as the marriage is invalid in India.
The couple got married in 2019 in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum after Nusrat made her political debut by winning the Lok Sabha Elections. Since it was an interfaith wedding solemnized on foreign land as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, it was invalid under the Special Marriage Act in India, Nusrat said.
Nusrat looked resplendent in a red Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga, and the groom chose an ivory ensemble by the same designer for the D-day.
After the wedding in Turkey, the newlyweds had hosted a reception in Kolkata in July 2019.
The event, held under high security, was graced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Nusrat had also shared pictures from her honeymoon at an undisclosed location with Nikhil. The photos were removed from Instagram later.
Earlier, there were reports of Nusrat’s pregnancy but her estranged husband had clarified that they have not been living together since the last one year and thus he did not know about it. Of late, there were speculations that Nusrat’s affair with actor Yash Dasgupta led to a rift with her husband.