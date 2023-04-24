CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanNick JonasSamantha Ruth PrabhuSuniel ShettyKatrina Kaif
Home » Photos » Movies » Inside Varun Dhawan's 36th Birthday Celebration: The Actor Celebrates With Wife Natasha And Friends, See Pics

Inside Varun Dhawan's 36th Birthday Celebration: The Actor Celebrates With Wife Natasha And Friends, See Pics

Here's a sneak peek into Varun Dhawan's 36th birthday celebration. He is spending it at an undisclosed tropical country surrounded by his wife Natasha and close friends.

Varun Dhawan celebrated his 36th birthday at a tropical destination, surrounded by his wife and close friends. Here’s a glimpse into his birthday revelry and vacation.

1/ 7
Varun Dhawan turns 36 today.

Varun Dhawan turns 36 today. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 7
Varun Dhawan cuts his birthday cake as his wife Natasha Dalal looks at him lovingly.

Varun Dhawan cuts his birthday cake as his wife Natasha Dalal looks at him lovingly. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 7
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal seen having fun at a beach.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal seen having fun at a beach. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 7
Varun Dhawan engaging in a bout of Muay Thai.

Varun Dhawan engaging in a bout of Muay Thai. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 7
Varun Dhawan rings in his birthday with his group of friends.

Varun Dhawan rings in his birthday with his group of friends. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 7
Varun Dhawan and his friend in a candid moment.

Varun Dhawan and his friend in a candid moment. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 7
Varun Dhawan enjoys a punching game on his birthday.

Varun Dhawan enjoys a punching game on his birthday. (Image: Instagram)