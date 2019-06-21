International Yoga Day 2019: Here’s How Celebs Practiced the Art of Staying Healthy

Yoga not only helps a person physically but is great for mental health as well. The popularity of yoga is constantly on the rise with World Yoga Day each year adding to its prevalence across sections of the society. Coined from the Sanskrit word Yuji, the 5,000-year-old practice unites the mind, body and soul. Furthermore, Yoga has gained widespread popularly ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of the International Day on June 21, 2015. With today being the 5th International Yoga Day, here's taking a look at Bollywood celebrities who took to various social media platforms to share images of them engaging in the holistic practice.



Bipasha Basu: The actor posted on Instagram about yoga with the caption, "Happy #internationalyogaday Loved what @sadhguru said- Yoga is not just about twisting and turning... it’s about existing in union with the rest of the creation Have a wonderful practice Have a wonderful day." The post saw her husband Karan Singh Grover, commenting, "Thank you for always being such an inspiration baby." (Image: Instagram)