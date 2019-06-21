International Yoga Day 2019: Here’s How Celebs Practiced the Art of Staying Healthy

Yoga not only helps a person physically but is great for mental health as well. The popularity of yoga is constantly on the rise with World Yoga Day each year adding to its prevalence across sections of the society. Coined from the Sanskrit word Yuji, the 5,000-year-old practice unites the mind, body and soul. Furthermore, Yoga has gained widespread popularly ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of the International Day on June 21, 2015. With today being the 5th International Yoga Day, here's taking a look at Bollywood celebrities who took to various social media platforms to share images of them engaging in the holistic practice.
Bipasha Basu: The actor posted on Instagram about yoga with the caption, "Happy #internationalyogaday Loved what @sadhguru said- Yoga is not just about twisting and turning... it’s about existing in union with the rest of the creation Have a wonderful practice Have a wonderful day." The post saw her husband Karan Singh Grover, commenting, "Thank you for always being such an inspiration baby." (Image: Instagram)
Vivek Oberoi: The actor took to social media to share an image of practising yoga with his son, with the caption, "#InternationalDayOfYoga #YogaDay2019."(Image: Instagram)
Urmila Matondkar: The actress shared an image with the caption, "Yogah citta vrtti nirodhah..Yoga Sutra 1.2 Patanjali Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self...Bhagwad Gita. Yoga is not a religion, it’s a science of integrating body, mind and soul. Yoga day Every day and yet Happy #InternationalYogaDay #yogalife #yogalove #internationalyogaday2019 #tbt." (Image: Instagram)
Sonu Sood: The Simmba actor too shared a photo. He wrote, "YOGA se hi HOGA."(Image: Instagram)
Evelyn Sharma: The actor posted a photo and wrote, "It’s #InternationalYogaDay guys ♀️ Tell me what does meditation mean to you? I find daily gratitude, reflection and mindfulness help me lead a more balanced life. Staying connected in my happy place to calm my mind and spirit when the whirlwind of everyday life takes over. Remembering that love is the answer to everything... #balancedlife #healthyhabits #mentalhealthawareness #loveistheanswer." (Image: Instagram)
Sidharth Malhotra: The actor took a unique path to celebrate yoga day and posted an animated image of himself, with the caption, "You guys must try the #SidAasan Happy #InternationalDayofYoga #YogaDay2019." (Image: Twitter)
Twinkle Khanna: Mrs Funnybones too shared a bit about her tryst with Yoga and wrote, "I started practising 15 years ago and though it took almost 7 years to kick in-tore down established neural patterns to form the ones that fit the life I have now-largely due to doing my pranayama and meditation every day. These two books have been invaluable #yogaeverydamnday." (Image: Twitter)
Anupam Kher: Veteran actor Anupam Kher too posted, "Happy International Yoga Day to you all. “Let your whole body breathe.” Says my yoga teacher #ManglaDuggalJi." (Image: Instagram)
Amyra Dastur: Indian film actress Amyra Dastur too posted on Instagram with "Happy #internationalyogaday everyone." (Image: Instagram)
Rakhi Sawant: Controversial personality Rakhi Sawant too posted about her love for yoga. (Image: Instagram)