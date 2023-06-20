International Yoga Day 2023: Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma Among Celebs Who Practice Yoga

Curated By: Priyanka Das
News18.com
Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 18:43 IST
Mumbai, India
Tomorrow is International Yoga Day. To commemorate the occasion, we bring to you the star champions of yoga, who have been practicing for years.
Malaika Arora is one of the most avid followers of yoga. She is regularly seen outside her yoga studio, dressed in stylish yoga wear. In fact, she i the co-investor of a renowned yoga studio. (Image: Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one celebrity who has been practicing yoga for many, many years now. Boasting one of the fittest bodies in the business, she is a strong advocate of yoga. The actress has written books, produced yoga CDs and videos, conducted workshops on the subject. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt is one of the newest fans of yoga. Owing her agility and peace of mind to yoga, the new mother has gained back her petite figure post-motherhood thanks to yoga. (Image: Instagram)
Anushka Sharma credits yoga for her lean and fit form. The actress has been practicing it for years, and has gone back to it after her birth of her daughter. Her flexibility and agility can be owed to yoga. (Image: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to yoga since the birth of her first son, Taimur. The actress looks fitter than ever before. Even during the lockdown, Kareena could be seen practicing yoga with her trainer online. (Image: Instagram)
Ananya Panday is a fan of yoga, from the younger generation of actors. She is regularly spotted outside her yoga studio. The actress's petite frame and glowing skin can be attributed to her strenuous yoga sessions. (Image: Instagram)