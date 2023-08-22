CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Ethereal in Red Saree, Check Out Her Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez turns head in a red Indian wear, as she attends the Federation of Indian Association organized parade. Let's look at the photos.

01
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez stands tall in the streets of New York, in a gorgeous red saree and designer long shrug. (Image: Instagram)

02
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline attended the 41st India Day Parade, hosted by the Federation of Indian Association. She is seen proudly waving an Indian flag. (Image: Instagram)

03
Jacqueline Fernandez

The outfit and the image filter is giving off retro vibes. None can take eyes off Jacqueline in this photo series. (Image: Instagram)

04
Jacqueline Fernandez

The sharp yet minimal makeup look highlights the vibrancy of the outfit. Jacqueline Fernandez in ravishing red is a sight to behold! (Image: Instagram)

05
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is all-smiles as she poses with a photo banner of the auspicious event. The banner says 'Maati Meri Jaan', implying to the value of Indian soil to its residents. (Image: Instagram)

06
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline keeps her hair tied in the form of a neat ponytail, further elevating her overall look. She is seen interacting with the official in-charge of the event, in the picture. (Image: Instagram)