Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh Look Glamorous At Red Carpet Event, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 13:10 IST
Mumbai, India
From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia to Masaba Gupta, stars stepped out in their glamorous outfits at an event hosted by GQ magazine.
Janhvi Kapoor looked uber sexy in a green cutout dress at the GQ Most Influential Young Indians gala. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Alia Bhatt looked chic in a striped grey pantsuit at the GQ Most Influential Young Indians gala. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rakul Preet Singh looked hot in a black dress with a high slit and plunging neckline at the GQ Most Influential Young Indians gala. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Huma Qureshi looked elegant in a golden shimmery dress with a cape at the GQ Most Influential Young Indians gala. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in a black figure-hugging dress at the GQ Most Influential Young Indians gala. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Hansika Motwani looked smart in a white suit at the GQ Most Influential Young Indians gala. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Richa Chadha looked fabulous in a black high-slit dress at the GQ Most Influential Young Indians gala. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Masaba Gupta looked stellar in a co-ord set at the GQ Most Influential Young Indians gala. (Image: Viral Bhayani)