Home » Photos » Movies » Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Curves In Figure-hugging Cutout Green Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor raises temperature with her sexy green cutout dress. The actress, who has the perfect hourglass figure, looked lovely in the bold outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor made jaws drop with her super sexy avatar at an event last night. She flaunted her curves in a bold green dress that left little to the imagination.

1/ 8
Janhvi Kapoor looks sensational in a green cutout dress.

Janhvi Kapoor looks sensational in a green cutout dress. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Janhvi Kapoor keeps it sexy in the racy dress.

Janhvi Kapoor keeps it sexy in the racy dress. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Janhvi Kapoor looks super sultry in a black dress.

Janhvi Kapoor looks super sultry in a black dress. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in a yellow co-ord dress.

Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in a yellow co-ord dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Janhvi Kapoor looks regal in a silver embellished dress.

Janhvi Kapoor looks regal in a silver embellished dress. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Janhvi Kapoor displays her hourglass figure in a black latex dress.

Janhvi Kapoor displays her hourglass figure in a black latex dress. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Janhvi Kapoor looks chic in a white bodycon dress with matching jacket.

Janhvi Kapoor looks chic in a white bodycon dress with matching jacket. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Janhvi Kapoor looks uber hot in a brown leather bodycon dress.

Janhvi Kapoor looks uber hot in a brown leather bodycon dress. (Image: Instagram)