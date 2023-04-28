CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Janhvi Kapoor Looks Uber Glamorous In Purple Ballroom-style Gown, Check Out The Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Uber Glamorous In Purple Ballroom-style Gown, Check Out The Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor exuded vintage elegance in an off-shoulder purple gown at the Filmfare Awards. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Janhvi Kapoor was one of the best dressed stars at the 2023 Filmfare Awards. Here’s a look at her photos from the evening.

Janhvi Kapoor looked the belle of the ball at the Filmfare Awards held last night.

Janhvi Kapoor looked the belle of the ball at the Filmfare Awards held last night. (Image: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor wore a voluminous purple gown by Gauri and Nainika.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a voluminous purple gown by Gauri and Nainika. (Image: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor accessorised the gown with a diamond choker neckpiece.

Janhvi Kapoor accessorised the gown with a diamond choker neckpiece. (Image: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's designer gown featured a sweetheart neckline.

Janhvi Kapoor's designer gown featured a sweetheart neckline. (Image: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor gave retro vibes with the side-swept hair.

Janhvi Kapoor gave retro vibes with the side-swept hair. (Image: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor was styled by Tanya Ghavri.

Janhvi Kapoor was styled by Tanya Ghavri. (Image: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor, however, faced a last-minute glitch before making her red carpet entry.

Janhvi Kapoor, however, faced a last-minute glitch before making her red carpet entry. (Image: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor wrote: when the zip of your gown rips 5 minutes before the red carpet and 12 minutes before you have to perform on stage. Well, all's well that ends well!

Janhvi Kapoor wrote: when the zip of your gown rips 5 minutes before the red carpet and 12 minutes before you have to perform on stage. Well, all's well that ends well! (Image: Instagram)