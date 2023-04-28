Janhvi Kapoor Looks Uber Glamorous In Purple Ballroom-style Gown, Check Out The Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 16:38 IST
Mumbai, India
Janhvi Kapoor was one of the best dressed stars at the 2023 Filmfare Awards. Here’s a look at her photos from the evening.
Janhvi Kapoor looked the belle of the ball at the Filmfare Awards held last night. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor wore a voluminous purple gown by Gauri and Nainika. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor accessorised the gown with a diamond choker neckpiece. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor's designer gown featured a sweetheart neckline. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor gave retro vibes with the side-swept hair. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor was styled by Tanya Ghavri. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor, however, faced a last-minute glitch before making her red carpet entry. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor wrote: when the zip of your gown rips 5 minutes before the red carpet and 12 minutes before you have to perform on stage. Well, all's well that ends well! (Image: Instagram)