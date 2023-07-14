CHANGE LANGUAGE
Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Bodycon Dresses, Check Out Diva's Hot Pics

'Bawaal'-starrer Janhvi Kapoor turns heads every time she dons bodycon dresses. Here are 6 times she got us go wow with her looks.

Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in her glam bodycon fits. Her latest black dress posts are making headlines.

Janhvi Kapoor in a bold black fit is fiery hot. With open hair and black heels she completes the look. (Image: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor poses like a model, with seductive, facial expressions. The look and the outfit together are enough to steal hearts. (Image: Instagram)

Janhvi looks like a princess in a golden mermaid-cut Manish Malhotra-designed bodycon dress. Her unique prop makes it all the more wow-worthy. (Image: Instagram)

Janhvi's Filmfare 2023 look is an unforgettable one. She looks ravishing hot in a deep-neck black bodycon dress, with sparkly silver details and silver heels. (Image: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor is a stunning sight in a green backless body-hugging dress. The flowy feel of the dress adds on to the glam quotient. (Image: Instagram)

Black is officially Janhvi's colour now. She raises temperature each time she flaunts herself in a black bodycon dress.  (Image: Instagram)