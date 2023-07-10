Janhvi Kapoor's Best Saree Moments, Check Out Diva's Hot And Sexy Photos

Published By: Peuli Bakshi
News18.com
Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 18:55 IST
Mumbai, India
Any Indian girl would want to have a saree collection as varied as Janhvi Kapoor’s. The Bollywood actor oozes oomph in everything she wears, especially in sarees.
Janhvi's latest Instagram drop, wearing a green georgette saree and blue sweet-heart neck blouse gives her a fresh, classy look. Her nose-crunched smile, paired with the sizzling fit is sweet and spicy at the same time. (Image: Instagram)
Netizens can't seemed to take eyes off Janhvi, after she posted this vintage-toned photo series. The bold, blouse-less look, with dark kohl eyes, and gajra (garland) tied around her bun, the actress gives off 90s vibes. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold while she hits the ramp for Reliance Jewels' Akshaya Tritiya collection. Sitting on a sofa-chair, in golden-brown saree and gorgeous diamond chocker necklace, she is an absolute boss-lady vibes. (Image: Instagram)
Bold Janhvi looks breathtaking as she poses half dipped in water, in a white Kerala cotton saree and blouse. 'Jal lijiye, thakk gayi hongi internet ko roz aag lgate lgate', humorously commented a YouTuber. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi looks as fresh as morning dew in a light pink saree, and strappy blouse. Her long shiny hair, over her left shoulder makes her look like a Bollywood dream. With pink lips and eyeshadow, the look was completed. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a blue saree with silver embroidery, that she wore to her movie, Mili's promotions in Hyderabad. Many must have already saved the diva's look to clone it on some celebratory occasssion. (Image: Instagram)