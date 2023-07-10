CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Photos » Movies » Janhvi Kapoor's Best Saree Moments, Check Out Diva's Hot And Sexy Photos

Janhvi Kapoor's Best Saree Moments, Check Out Diva's Hot And Sexy Photos

Sridevi daughter, Janhvi Kapoor is absolutely stare-worthy in Indian wear. Let's take a look at few of her outstanding saree looks.

Any Indian girl would want to have a saree collection as varied as Janhvi Kapoor’s. The Bollywood actor oozes oomph in everything she wears, especially in sarees.

01
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi's latest Instagram drop, wearing a green georgette saree and blue sweet-heart neck blouse gives her a fresh, classy look. Her nose-crunched smile, paired with the sizzling fit is sweet and spicy at the same time. (Image: Instagram)

02
Janhvi Kapoor

Netizens can't seemed to take eyes off Janhvi, after she posted this vintage-toned photo series. The bold, blouse-less look, with dark kohl eyes, and gajra (garland) tied around her bun, the actress gives off 90s vibes. (Image: Instagram)

03
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold while she hits the ramp for Reliance Jewels' Akshaya Tritiya collection. Sitting on a sofa-chair, in golden-brown saree and gorgeous diamond chocker necklace, she is an absolute boss-lady vibes. (Image: Instagram)

04
Janhvi Kapoor

Bold Janhvi looks breathtaking as she poses half dipped in water, in a white Kerala cotton saree and blouse. 'Jal lijiye, thakk gayi hongi internet ko roz aag lgate lgate', humorously commented a YouTuber. (Image: Instagram)

05
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi looks as fresh as morning dew in a light pink saree, and strappy blouse. Her long shiny hair, over her left shoulder makes her look like a Bollywood dream. With pink lips and eyeshadow, the look was completed. (Image: Instagram)

06
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a blue saree with silver embroidery, that she wore to her movie, Mili's promotions in Hyderabad. Many must have already saved the diva's look to clone it on some celebratory occasssion. (Image: Instagram)