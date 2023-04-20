CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan Arrive To Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan Arrive To Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

Following Pamela Chopra's death on April 20, several celebrities have visited Aditya Chopra and his family to pay their last rites, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, John Abraham and Shraddha Kapoor.

Pamela Chopra died of pneumonia on April 20 at the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. Wife of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, she was much loved by the industry. Several celebrities have been lining up at the Chopra residence to pay their last respects.

John Abraham and Nikhil Advani at Aditya Chopra's residence to pay homage to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Aditya Chopra's residence to pay homage to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shabana Azmi at Aditya Chopra's residence to pay homage to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan at Aditya Chopra's residence to pay homage to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha Kapoor at Aditya Chopra's residence to pay homage to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Salim Merchant at Aditya Chopra's residence to pay homage to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Padmini Kolhapure at Aditya Chopra's residence to pay homage to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Nitin Mukesh at Aditya Chopra's residence to pay homage to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)