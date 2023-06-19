Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Stylish to Family, 10 Stunning Photos of the Singham Diva

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Trending Desk
Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 07:30 IST
Mumbai, India
Actress Kajal Aggarwal fiercely forayed into South cinema before marking her return to mainstream Bollywood with the complete blockbuster Singham
Kajal Aggarwal blooms like a sunflower in this yellow Palazzo set featuring a sheet dupatta. With pom-pom and sequential work around the border, the actress has left her wavy tresses open. (Image: Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal's family indulges in some cool ice cream fun to beat the scorching summer heat. (Image: Instagram)
Twinning and winning, Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu, lovingly gaze at each other as the camera captures the candid moment. (Image: Instagram)
Preggers Kajal Aggarwal looks elegant in a green summer dress as she strikes a pose with her husband in this maternity shoot. (Image: Instagram)
Reigning ruffles, the Singham star proudly flaunts her baby bump in this elegant still. (Image: Instagram)
Minimal is the new panache and this photograph of Kajal in a simple red saree is proof of it. (Image: Instagram)
Shining bright and all smiles, here Kajal Aggarwal slays in a yellow organza saree. The photo comes from her hush-hush pre-wedding festivities. (Image: Instagram)
The trend of co-ord pieces often makes an appearance in numerous celebrities' wardrobes but Kajal just knows how to nail it with simplicity and style. (Image: Instagram)
Blending traditional and modern accents, the actress looks gorgeous in a collared Kurta paired with matching straight-cut pants. (Image: Instagram)
Black isn't ordinary and this statement gown of Kajal Aggarwal captures it in all its elegance and flamboyance. The collared-long neck cinched the flows into a stunning ankle-length ensemble featuring a thigh-high slit. (Image: Instagram)