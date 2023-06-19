CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Stylish to Family, 10 Stunning Photos of the Singham Diva

Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Stylish to Family, 10 Stunning Photos of the Singham Diva

South diva Kajal Aggarwal works seamlessly between the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu industries

Actress Kajal Aggarwal fiercely forayed into South cinema before marking her return to mainstream Bollywood with the complete blockbuster Singham

01
Kajal Aggarwal blooms like a sunflower in this yellow Palazzo set featuring a sheet dupatta. With pom-pom and sequential work around the border, the actress has left her wavy tresses open. (Image: Instagram)

02
Kajal Aggarwal's family indulges in some cool ice cream fun to beat the scorching summer heat. (Image: Instagram)

03
Twinning and winning, Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu, lovingly gaze at each other as the camera captures the candid moment. (Image: Instagram)

04
Preggers Kajal Aggarwal looks elegant in a green summer dress as she strikes a pose with her husband in this maternity shoot. (Image: Instagram)

05
Reigning ruffles, the Singham star proudly flaunts her baby bump in this elegant still. (Image: Instagram)

06
Minimal is the new panache and this photograph of Kajal in a simple red saree is proof of it. (Image: Instagram)

07
Shining bright and all smiles, here Kajal Aggarwal slays in a yellow organza saree. The photo comes from her hush-hush pre-wedding festivities. (Image: Instagram)

08
The trend of co-ord pieces often makes an appearance in numerous celebrities' wardrobes but Kajal just knows how to nail it with simplicity and style. (Image: Instagram)

09
Blending traditional and modern accents, the actress looks gorgeous in a collared Kurta paired with matching straight-cut pants. (Image: Instagram)

10
Black isn't ordinary and this statement gown of Kajal Aggarwal captures it in all its elegance and flamboyance. The collared-long neck cinched the flows into a stunning ankle-length ensemble featuring a thigh-high slit. (Image: Instagram)

