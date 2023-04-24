Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur Among Celebrities At Pamela Chopra's Prayer Meet

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 11:13 IST
Mumbai, India
Pamela Chopra passed away on April 20. Her prayer service was held yesterday, which was attended by several celebrities including Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and others.
Karan Johar seen arriving for the prayer meet of Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Katrina Kaif seen arriving for the prayer meet of Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Dimple Kapadia and Pinky Roshan seen arriving for the prayer meet of Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Aditya Roy Kapur seen arriving for the prayer meet of Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Vicky Kaushal seen arriving for the prayer meet of Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Preity Zinta seen arriving for the prayer meet of Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Aamir Khan seen arriving for the prayer meet of Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Abhishek Bachchan seen arriving for the prayer meet of Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)