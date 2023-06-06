Karishma Tanna Is Perfect Mix Of Bold And Beautiful, Check Out Scoop’s Actress Stunning Pics

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
News18.com
Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 13:39 IST
Mumbai, India
Karishma Tanna’s social media is a treat for her fans. Each time she drops a picture or a video, she leaves everyone completely stunned
Karishma Tanna is being praised for her performance in the Netflix series Scoop. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the show is based on the life of a crime reporter. (Image: Instagram)
Karishma Tanna is a popular name in the showbiz industry. (Image: Instagram)
Karishma Tanna made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later appeared in several shows including Baal Veer, Quyamat Ki Raat, Naagin and Bullets among others. (Image: Instagram)
Karishma Tanna has also participated in several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. (Image: Instagram)
Karishma Tanna was also the winner of the eighth season of Bigg Boss. (Image: Instagram)
Karishma Tanna has been turning heads with her jaw-dropping fashion choices throughout the promotional tour for Scoop. (Image: Instagram)
Known for her impeccable style, Karishma Tanna is embodying a boss lady persona, taking the industry by storm. (Image: Instagram)
Karishma Tanna recently took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of photos from her Maldives vacation. She can be seen posing on a beach in a colourful printed swimsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Karishma Tanna knows how to wow audiences with her exquisite sense of style. (Image: Instagram)
From glamorous red carpet outfits, bikini to a chic twist on classic casuals, Karishma Tanna slays every ensemble she chooses. (Image: Instagram)