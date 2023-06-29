Karisma Kapoor Looks Uber Chic As She Holidays In Paris, Check Out The Diva's Stunning Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 15:21 IST
Mumbai, India
Karisma Kapoor is in the City of Love. Yes, she is in Paris where she rang in her 49th birthday in style. Scroll ahead to catch a glimpse of Lolo’s Parisian holiday.
Karisma Kapoor looks so chic as she stands for a photo with the Eiffel Tower in the background. She dons a smart pair of sunnies and holds a blue purse. Now this is what we call a birthday celebration! (Image: Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor is a vision in the one-shoulder black cut-out maxi dress. Always a fan of minimalist fashion, the 90s superstar looks fabulous as ever. (Image: Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor continues her Parisian holiday in a smart sleeveless black shirt dress. She sits atop a red vintage car on Paris streets. (Image: Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor shows her goofy side by placing cookies on her face at her hotel room. The 49-year-old actress is having fun on her trip for sure. The red lipstick brings out her skin colour perfectly. (Image: Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor looks gorgeous as she strikes a feminine pose in the middle of Paris streets. A movie star in the true sense of the term! (Image: Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor makes a sexy pouty face while taking a selfie during a meal. After all, she is the sister of Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is the queen of pouts! (Image: Instagram)