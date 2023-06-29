CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Karisma Kapoor Looks Uber Chic As She Holidays In Paris, Check Out The Diva's Stunning Pictures

Karisma Kapoor Looks Uber Chic As She Holidays In Paris, Check Out The Diva's Stunning Pictures

Karisma Kapoor is enjoying the summers in Paris this year. The 90s actress celebrated her 49th birthday in the French capital. Check out the beautiful pictures.

Karisma Kapoor is in the City of Love. Yes, she is in Paris where she rang in her 49th birthday in style. Scroll ahead to catch a glimpse of Lolo’s Parisian holiday.

01
Karisma Kapoor looks so chic as she stands for a photo with the Eiffel Tower in the background. She dons a smart pair of sunnies and holds a blue purse. Now this is what we call a birthday celebration! (Image: Instagram)

02
Karisma Kapoor is a vision in the one-shoulder black cut-out maxi dress. Always a fan of minimalist fashion, the 90s superstar looks fabulous as ever. (Image: Instagram)

03
Karisma Kapoor continues her Parisian holiday in a smart sleeveless black shirt dress. She sits atop a red vintage car on Paris streets. (Image: Instagram)

04
Karisma Kapoor shows her goofy side by placing cookies on her face at her hotel room. The 49-year-old actress is having fun on her trip for sure. The red lipstick brings out her skin colour perfectly. (Image: Instagram)

05
Karisma Kapoor looks gorgeous as she strikes a feminine pose in the middle of Paris streets. A movie star in the true sense of the term! (Image: Instagram)

06
Karisma Kapoor makes a sexy pouty face while taking a selfie during a meal. After all, she is the sister of Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is the queen of pouts! (Image: Instagram)