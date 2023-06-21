Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Curated By: Priyanka Das
News18.com
Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 14:57 IST
Mumbai, India
Among celebrities sighted by paparazzi were Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan seen at the song launch event of their new film Satyaprem Ki Katha. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Alia Bhatt seen after a meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel seen on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Aditi Rao Hydari seen at a pizza joint. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur seen during promotions of their movie Tiku Weds Sheru. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shriya Saran seen with her kid at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Neha Sharma seen at a pizza joint. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kapil Sharma poses for media on the set of his show. (Image: Viral Bhayani)