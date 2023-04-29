Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 15:08 IST
Mumbai, India
This week’s best dressed celebrities included Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, and Malaika Arora.
Alia Bhatt looked chic in the striped grey pantsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Deepika Padukone looked comfy in the yellow and white striped shirt dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Katrina Kaif looked elegant in the floor-length anarkali. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Malaika Arora looked chic in the black and white shirt and skirt combo. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rakul Preet Singh looked hot in the black dress with a high slit and plunging neckline. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Disha Patani looked sensuous in the green ruffled saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sunny Leone flaunted her curves in the yellow midi dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Bhumi Pednekar looked elegant in the silver sparkly saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)