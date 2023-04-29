CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora, Sunny Leone were among the best dressed celebrities this week.

Alia Bhatt looked chic in the striped grey pantsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone looked comfy in the yellow and white striped shirt dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif looked elegant in the floor-length anarkali. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora looked chic in the black and white shirt and skirt combo. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rakul Preet Singh looked hot in the black dress with a high slit and plunging neckline. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Disha Patani looked sensuous in the green ruffled saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Leone flaunted her curves in the yellow midi dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Bhumi Pednekar looked elegant in the silver sparkly saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)