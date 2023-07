FUNKY HAIRDO: Here, Katrina Kaif completely embraced the character of Harley Quinn, wearing a show-stopping ensemble. Putting her own spin on the iconic character, she showcased a funky hairdo that immediately caught attention. Sporting two ponytails, Katrina injected a playful twist by incorporating vibrant blue and red dyes into her hairstyle. While the crown and fringes maintained a sleek and polished appearance, her intentionally messy ponytails added a vibrant touch to her overall look. (Image: Instagram)