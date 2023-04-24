CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Samantha Ruth PrabhuKatrina KaifSalman Khan SmokingPushpa 3Shah Rukh Khan
Home » Photos » Movies » Katrina Kaif Looks Beyond Gorgeous In Beautiful Anarkali Suit, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Ethnic Wear Moments

Katrina Kaif Looks Beyond Gorgeous In Beautiful Anarkali Suit, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Ethnic Wear Moments

Katrina Kaif looks drop-dead gorgeous in a Tarun Tahiliani anarkali for Eid celebrations. Check out the diva's most beautiful looks in ethnic wear.

Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in elegant ethnic wear outfits. From anarkalis to sarees and lehengas, she wears them all with an effortless grace.

1/ 8
Katrina Kaif looks like a dream in a beige floor-length anarkali.

Katrina Kaif looks like a dream in a beige floor-length anarkali. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Katrina Kaif exudes elegance in a pastel blue saree.

Katrina Kaif exudes elegance in a pastel blue saree. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Katrina Kaif looks vibrant in a red and yellow floral lehenga.

Katrina Kaif looks vibrant in a red and yellow floral lehenga. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in a plain green saree.

Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in a plain green saree. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Katrina Kaif looks graceful in a peach coloured suit.

Katrina Kaif looks graceful in a peach coloured suit. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Katrina Kaif looks sexy in a shimmery see-through black saree.

Katrina Kaif looks sexy in a shimmery see-through black saree. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in a floral-printed white lehenga.

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in a floral-printed white lehenga. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Katrina Kaif looks regal in a red and golden lehenga.

Katrina Kaif looks regal in a red and golden lehenga. (Image: Instagram)