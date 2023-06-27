CHANGE LANGUAGE
Katrina Kaif Weaves a Summer Fairytale with Floral Printed Dresses

Katrina Kaif Weaves a Summer Fairytale with Floral Printed Dresses

The actor's well-known love affair with floral prints adorns her wardrobe from lehengas and corsets to midis and A-line dresses.

Katrina Kaif’s collection of romantic floral prints range from regal colours and traditionally feminine roses to bright digital prints and soft watercolour hues.

01
Katrina Kaif, floral dress

Katrina Kaif wore a whimsical floor-length dress by the Australian label Zimmermann. The dress featured a corset top and a bouquet of exotic flowers. (Image: Instagram)

02
katrina kaif, floral dress

Kaif often wears bright floral prints on neutral bases. She paired this Sabyasachi lehenga with statement earrings. (Image: Instagram)

03
katrina kaif, floral dress

Kaif's floral repertoire is not limited to neutrals. Her Dolce & Gabbana tiered midi featuring a sweetheart neckline made Kaif look like a summer dream. (Image: Instagram)

04
katrina kaif, floral dress

Katrina looked like a romantic Victorian dream in a lavender Giuseppe di Morabito dress with yellow printed roses. The dress featured an asymmetrical hemline and a fitted Victorian-style corset top. (Image: Instagram)

05
katrina kaif, floral lehenga

Katrina paired her chiffon floral Sabyasachi lehenga with a plain red blouse for a regal look. (Image: Instagram)

06
katrina kaif, floral dress

Katrina celebrated the first anniversary of her beauty brand Kay Beauty in a Gauri & Nainika white floral organza dress with a fitted bodice and puffy sleeves. (Image: Instagram)