Katrina Kaif Weaves a Summer Fairytale with Floral Printed Dresses

Published By: Kashvi Raj Singh
News18.com
Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 11:27 IST
Mumbai, India
Katrina Kaif’s collection of romantic floral prints range from regal colours and traditionally feminine roses to bright digital prints and soft watercolour hues.
Katrina Kaif wore a whimsical floor-length dress by the Australian label Zimmermann. The dress featured a corset top and a bouquet of exotic flowers. (Image: Instagram)
Kaif often wears bright floral prints on neutral bases. She paired this Sabyasachi lehenga with statement earrings. (Image: Instagram)
Kaif's floral repertoire is not limited to neutrals. Her Dolce & Gabbana tiered midi featuring a sweetheart neckline made Kaif look like a summer dream. (Image: Instagram)
Katrina looked like a romantic Victorian dream in a lavender Giuseppe di Morabito dress with yellow printed roses. The dress featured an asymmetrical hemline and a fitted Victorian-style corset top. (Image: Instagram)
Katrina paired her chiffon floral Sabyasachi lehenga with a plain red blouse for a regal look. (Image: Instagram)
Katrina celebrated the first anniversary of her beauty brand Kay Beauty in a Gauri & Nainika white floral organza dress with a fitted bodice and puffy sleeves. (Image: Instagram)