The film Kennedy received a 7-minute-long standing ovation at 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, it has been directed by Anurag Kashyap. A star-studded screening of the film was held in Mumbai last evening, which saw the attendance of the likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Shabana Azmi, Sudhir Mishra and Shekhar Kapur.