CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Adipurush TrailerVijay Deverakonda BirthdayAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena
Home » Photos » Movies » Khushali Kumar Sets Temperatures Soaring With Stylish Bikini Photo, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Khushali Kumar Sets Temperatures Soaring With Stylish Bikini Photo, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Khushali Kumar, sister of Bhushan and Tulsi Kumar, is turning heads with her seductive swimwear moments. Check out the diva's sexy pictures.

Khushali Kumar is raising temperature with her scorching bikini and other swimwear photos. Scroll ahead to take a look.

1/ 8
Khushali Kumar flaunts her toned figure in a black and pink bikini.

Khushali Kumar flaunts her toned figure in a black and pink bikini. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Khushali Kumar looks seductive in a purple floral monokini.

Khushali Kumar looks seductive in a purple floral monokini. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Khushali Kumar oozes sexiness in a red bikini.

Khushali Kumar oozes sexiness in a red bikini. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Khushali Kumar looks fabulous in a purple bikini.

Khushali Kumar looks fabulous in a purple bikini. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Khushali Kumar shows off her hourglass figure in a pink cutout monokini.

Khushali Kumar shows off her hourglass figure in a pink cutout monokini. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Khushali Kumar looks pretty in a polka dot bikini with red ruffle skirt.

Khushali Kumar looks pretty in a polka dot bikini with red ruffle skirt. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Khushali Kumar strikes a pose in a in a white co-ord set.

Khushali Kumar strikes a pose in a in a white co-ord set. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Khushali Kumar displays her toned body in a bikini top and tie-dye shorts.

Khushali Kumar displays her toned body in a bikini top and tie-dye shorts. (Image: Instagram)