Home » Photos » Movies » Khushi Kapoor's Best Fashion Moments, Check Out Her Sexy Photos

Khushi Kapoor's Best Fashion Moments, Check Out Her Sexy Photos

Khushi Kapoor, the to-be-debutant of Bollywood, is a fashion icon already. Check out some of her wow looks.

Khushi Kapoor has secured a decent fanbase even before stepping in the film industry, with her fashion game. The actor’s unmatched style statement is in the talks.

01
Khushi Kapoor is ravishing in this black co-ord set, styled by celebrity stylists Chandini Whabi and Stacey Cardoz. The temple cuts in the top and skirt, makes it a unique fit. (Image: Instagram) 

02
Khushi Kapoor is a bold queen in a golden Falguni Peacock India ensemble. The low-neck V-cut blouse, with attached dupatta is a fashion statement in itself. (Image: Instagram)

03
Long-legged Khushi Kapoor literally owns this violet short dress. The uneven edge and backless halter-neck fit seems to be just made for her. (Image: Instagram) 

04
Khushi Kapoor is a diva in a black net designer bodycon dress. The dress absolutely dies justice to her perfect physique. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Can't take eyes off Khushi in this white supernet saree, with white and yellow embroider border. The bangs and bun hairstyle perfectly flaunts her facial features. (Image: Instagram) 

06
Khushi Kapoor is a bombshell in a brown marble-print micro mini dress. She accessorizes the look with a small black bag, golden bracelet and golden finger rings. (Image: Instagram) 

