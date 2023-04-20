CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Gauri Khan, Rajkummar Rao Among Celebrities Seen At Mumbai Airport, Check Out Their Pics

The Mumbai airport saw several celebrity sightings including Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Rajkummar Rao, Sara Ali Khan, Gauri Khan among others.

From Kiara Advani to Disha Patani, Rajkummar Rao to Sara Ali Khan, several celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport.

Kiara Advani seen at the airport in a vest and suede pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Disha Patani looks sexy in a crop top and denims at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri Khan looks chic in a floral dress at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rajkummar Rao looks smart in casuals at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in all-black at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Ila Arun looks vibrant in a colourful ethnic suit at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Stebin Ben looks dapper in casuals at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)