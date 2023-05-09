Kriti Sanon Exudes Elegance In Beautiful White Saree At Adipurush Trailer Launch, See The Diva's Stunning Saree Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 16:00 IST
Mumbai, India
Kriti Sanon was a sight to behold at the trailer launch of Adipurush, where she wore a beautiful white saree with golden border. Here’s looking back at some of her most gorgeous saree moments.
Kriti Sanon is a picture of elegance in a white and golden saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon's black sequin saree by Dilnaz Kharbhary oozes sexiness and glamour. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon gets playful with prints in a colourful saree designed by Ranbir Mukherjee. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon looks sensuous in a plain orange saree by Akanksha Gajria. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon exudes grace wearing Zainab Salman’s signature ruffled saree. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon looks sensuous in a blue chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon looks regal in a white and golden saree by Mohammed Mazhar. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon looks radiant in this custom Falguni Shane Peacock saree-gown. (Image: Instagram)