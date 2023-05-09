CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Adipurush TrailerVijay Deverakonda BirthdayAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena
Home » Photos » Movies » Kriti Sanon Exudes Elegance In Beautiful White Saree At Adipurush Trailer Launch, See The Diva's Stunning Saree Pictures

Kriti Sanon Exudes Elegance In Beautiful White Saree At Adipurush Trailer Launch, See The Diva's Stunning Saree Pictures

Kriti Sanon looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree at the Adipurush trailer launch event. The actress looks beautiful when draped in the six yards.

Kriti Sanon was a sight to behold at the trailer launch of Adipurush, where she wore a beautiful white saree with golden border. Here’s looking back at some of her most gorgeous saree moments.

1/ 8
Kriti Sanon is a picture of elegance in a white and golden saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Kriti Sanon is a picture of elegance in a white and golden saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Kriti Sanon's black sequin saree oozes sexiness and glamour.

Kriti Sanon's black sequin saree by Dilnaz Kharbhary oozes sexiness and glamour. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon gets playful with prints in a colourful saree designed by Ranbir Mukherjee. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Kriti Sanon looks sensuous in a plain orange saree by Akanksha Gajria.

Kriti Sanon looks sensuous in a plain orange saree by Akanksha Gajria. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon exudes grace wearing Zainab Salman’s signature ruffled saree. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Kriti Sanon looks sensuous in a blue chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra.

Kriti Sanon looks sensuous in a blue chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Kriti Sanon looks regal in a white and golden saree by Mohammed Mazhar.

Kriti Sanon looks regal in a white and golden saree by Mohammed Mazhar. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looks radiant in this custom Falguni Shane Peacock saree-gown. (Image: Instagram)