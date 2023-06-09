Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Curated By: Priyanka Das
News18.com
Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 17:49 IST
Mumbai, India
Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Palak Tiwari were among the best dressed celebrities this week.
Malaika Arora looked sassy in the white shirt and blue oversized denims. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kriti Sanon looked elegant in the yellow traditional suit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Mouni Roy looked sexy in the little white dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Aditi Rao Hydari looked cute in the black polka-dot jumpsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Karisma Kapoor looked pretty in the pink midi dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Palak Tiwari looked graceful in the yellow kurta and sharara. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Parineeti Chopra looked chic in the white tee and black trousers. (Image: Viral Bhayani)