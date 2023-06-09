CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ameesha PatelBloody Daddy ReviewDiljit DosanjhParineeti ChopraKangana Ranaut
Home » Photos » Movies » Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

This week's best dressed celebrities included Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Palak Tiwari, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Palak Tiwari were among the best dressed celebrities this week.

01
Malaika Arora looked sassy in the white shirt and blue oversized denims.

Malaika Arora looked sassy in the white shirt and blue oversized denims. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Kriti Sanon looked elegant in the yellow traditional suit.

Kriti Sanon looked elegant in the yellow traditional suit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Mouni Roy looked sexy in the little white dress.

Mouni Roy looked sexy in the little white dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Aditi Rao Hydari looked cute in the black polka-dot jumpsuit.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked cute in the black polka-dot jumpsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Karisma Kapoor looked pretty in the pink midi dress.

Karisma Kapoor looked pretty in the pink midi dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Palak Tiwari looked graceful in the yellow kurta and sharara.

Palak Tiwari looked graceful in the yellow kurta and sharara. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Parineeti Chopra looked chic in the white tee and black trousers.

Parineeti Chopra looked chic in the white tee and black trousers. (Image: Viral Bhayani)