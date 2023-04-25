Kriti Sanon Makes Jaws Drop With Stunning Summer Dresses, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 14:54 IST
Mumbai, India
Kriti Sanon is slaying the summer fashion game, one dress at a time! Scroll ahead to catch a glimpse of her summer dresses that’ll inspire you to upgrade your wardrobe.
Kriti Sanon looks like a breath of fresh air in a tiered white dress. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon looks stunning with the long bob cut. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon looks pretty in a colourful floral dress. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon looks hot in the backless dress. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon oozes oomph in a one-shoulder pink dress. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon looks hot with the straight hairstyle. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon looks hot in a pleated yellow dress. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon looks racy in the backless dress. (Image: Instagram)