CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanNick JonasSamantha Ruth PrabhuSuniel ShettyKatrina Kaif
Home » Photos » Movies » Kriti Sanon Makes Jaws Drop With Stunning Summer Dresses, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures

Kriti Sanon Makes Jaws Drop With Stunning Summer Dresses, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures

Kriti Sanon is ready to slay this summer with her stylish summer dresses. Check out the gorgeous diva's most stunning and sexy outfits, perfect for the sweaty summers.

Kriti Sanon is slaying the summer fashion game, one dress at a time! Scroll ahead to catch a glimpse of her summer dresses that’ll inspire you to upgrade your wardrobe.

1/ 8
Kriti Sanon looks like a breath of fresh air in a tiered white dress.

Kriti Sanon looks like a breath of fresh air in a tiered white dress. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Kriti Sanon looks stunning with the long bob cut.

Kriti Sanon looks stunning with the long bob cut. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Kriti Sanon looks pretty in a colourful floral dress.

Kriti Sanon looks pretty in a colourful floral dress. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Kriti Sanon looks hot in the backless dress.

Kriti Sanon looks hot in the backless dress. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Kriti Sanon oozes oomph in a one-shoulder pink dress.

Kriti Sanon oozes oomph in a one-shoulder pink dress. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Kriti Sanon looks hot with the straight hairstyle.

Kriti Sanon looks hot with the straight hairstyle. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Kriti Sanon looks hot in a pleated yellow dress.

Kriti Sanon looks hot in a pleated yellow dress. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Kriti Sanon looks racy in the backless dress.

Kriti Sanon looks racy in the backless dress. (Image: Instagram)