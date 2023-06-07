Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mouni Roy, Tiger Shroff, Karishma Tanna, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal among celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

01
Kriti Sanon seen at the airport.

Kriti Sanon seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal seen at the success party of their film.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal seen at the success party of their film. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Kareena Kapoor Khan seen outside her residence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan seen outside her residence. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Mouni Roy seen after a meeting.

Mouni Roy seen after a meeting. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Saif Ali Khan seen at the airport.

Saif Ali Khan seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Tiger Shroff snapped out and about.

Tiger Shroff snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Rakul Preet Singh seen outside a cafe.

Rakul Preet Singh seen outside a cafe. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

08
Karishma Tanna seen on her way to the gym.

Karishma Tanna seen on her way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)