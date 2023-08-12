Lefthanders Day 2023: Meet the Famous Bollywood Celebs Who Are Left-Handed

AMITABH BACHCHAN: The Shahenshah of Bollywood is a two-time National Film Award winner and one of the most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. He is known for his powerful performances and his iconic baritone voice. (Image: Instagram), KARAN JOHAR: The filmmaker is one of the most successful directors in Bollywood. He is known for his stylish films and his ability to bring out the best in his actors. He is also a successful producer, with his own production company, Dharma Productions. (Image: Instagram), ADITYA ROY KAPOOR: The actor is known for his muscular physique and his macho personality. He has starred in some of the biggest blockbusters of recent years, including Aashiqui 2 and "Ok Jaanu". He is also a successful model, having appeared in campaigns for brands such as Pepsi and Diesel. (Image: Instagram), KAPIL SHARMA: The comedian and actor is one of the most popular entertainers in India. He is known for his witty humour and his ability to connect with audiences of all ages. He is also a successful businessman, with his own production company and a chain of restaurants. (Image: Instagram), SONAKSHI SINHA: The actress is known for her beauty and her talent. She has starred in a variety of films, from comedies to dramas. She is also a successful playback singer, having sung songs for films such as "Dabangg" and "R Rajkumar". (Image: Instagram)