Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar Bring Star Power To Chivas Alchemy Event, Check Out The Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 12:57 IST
Mumbai, India
The Chivas Alchemy event saw several celebrities in attendance, including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Kubbra Sait, Rahul Khanna and Rhea Kapoor.
Malaika Arora looks sexy in a cleavage-baring red dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Athiya Shetty looks chic in an embellished jacket with black trousers. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Arjun Kapoor looks smart in a printed shirt with a jacket. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rahul Khanna looks dapper in a white pantsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shibani Dandekar looks sexy in a grey midi dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kubbra Sait looks sassy in a maroon dress with knee-high boots. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Kapoor looks stylish in an oversized black pantsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh look elegant in their dress and jumpsuit respectively. (Image: Viral Bhayani)