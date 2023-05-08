CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Bipasha BasuAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena Naga Chaitanya
Home » Photos » Movies » Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar Bring Star Power To Chivas Alchemy Event, Check Out The Pics

Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar Bring Star Power To Chivas Alchemy Event, Check Out The Pics

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Kubbra Sait, Rahul Khanna and Rhea Kapoor were among the star-studded guests at the Chivas Alchemy event.

The Chivas Alchemy event saw several celebrities in attendance, including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Kubbra Sait, Rahul Khanna and Rhea Kapoor.

1/ 8
Malaika Arora looks sexy in a cleavage-baring red dress.

Malaika Arora looks sexy in a cleavage-baring red dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Athiya Shetty looks chic in an embellished jacket with black trousers.

Athiya Shetty looks chic in an embellished jacket with black trousers. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Arjun Kapoor looks smart in a printed shirt with a jacket.

Arjun Kapoor looks smart in a printed shirt with a jacket. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Rahul Khanna looks dapper in a white pantsuit.

Rahul Khanna looks dapper in a white pantsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Shibani Dandekar looks sexy in a grey midi dress.

Shibani Dandekar looks sexy in a grey midi dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Kubbra Sait looks sassy in a maroon dress with knee-high boots.

Kubbra Sait looks sassy in a maroon dress with knee-high boots. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Rhea Kapoor looks stylish in an oversized black pantsuit.

Rhea Kapoor looks stylish in an oversized black pantsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh look elegant in their dress and jumpsuit respectively.

Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh look elegant in their dress and jumpsuit respectively. (Image: Viral Bhayani)