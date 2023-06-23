Malaika Arora Displays Toned Figure In Blue Bodycon Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Malaika Arora is India’s answer to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez. While JLo is already in her 50s, Malaika will step into the 50s this year. Boasting one of the most enviable figures in Bollywood, Malaika can give the young divas a run for their money with her fitness level and glam quotient. Her recent photoshoot is making the internet swoon and how! Scroll ahead and see for yourself as to why we are in awe of Malaika Arora.