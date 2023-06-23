CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Malaika Arora Displays Toned Figure In Blue Bodycon Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

Malaika Arora Displays Toned Figure In Blue Bodycon Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

Malaika Arora is turning heads with her latest photoshoot in a blue figure-hugging dress with a plunging neckline. Check out the sensational photos from the scintillating shoot.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Malaika Arora is India’s answer to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez. While JLo is already in her 50s, Malaika will step into the 50s this year. Boasting one of the most enviable figures in Bollywood, Malaika can give the young divas a run for their money with her fitness level and glam quotient. Her recent photoshoot is making the internet swoon and how! Scroll ahead and see for yourself as to why we are in awe of Malaika Arora.

01
Malaika Arora looks drop-dead gorgeous in the blue bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. Now, who would say that the diva is turning 50 in just a few months?! Definitely, ageing like fine wine. Malaika is surely a fitness inspiration to many, and rightly so. (Image: Instagram)

02
Malaika Arora wears golden accessories as a contrast to the bright blue slinky dress. Her fit frame can be definitely be owed to her regular yoga sessions and other fitness routines. The 49-year-old single mother is proof that if you prioritise your well-being, you are going to rock it out (no matter the age!). (Image: Instagram)

03
Malaika Arora keeps her hair tied into a messy updo that frames her face shape well. Smokey eye makeup, nude lips and red manicured nail complete her chic look. Malaika's wrist tattoo is also on display in this particular shot. (Image: Instagram)

04
Malaika Arora's photoshoots are always stunning and stellar. The former model knows her angles all too well. Despite her increasing age, Malaika isn't shy to push boundaries and step it up every time. (Image: Instagram)

05
Malaika Arora looks just awesome in the Club L London dress. She has been styled by her trusted aide Maneka Harisinghani. Malaika's photoshoots are a testimony to the fact that all you need is confidence to make it worthwhile. (Image: Instagram)