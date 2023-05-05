CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Diana Penty Among Celebrities At Backstreet Boys Concert In Mumbai, See Pics

Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Diana Penty, Kubbra Sait, Mithila Palkar were among the many celebrities at the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai.

The Backstreet Boys had a star-studded concert in Mumbai last night. Several celebrities, who are fans of the boy band, were seen in attendance – including Malaika Arora, Diana Penty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor among others.

Malaika Arora looks sexy in a black dress at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline Fernandez looks chic in a brown crop top and jeans at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Diana Penty looks smart in a black jumpsuit at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha Kapoor looks comfy in a white crop top and denims at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Mithila Palkar looks pretty in a white shirt and blue denims at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Kubbra Sait looks smart in a black bralette and printed pants at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Meezaan Jafri looks dapper in a tee and jeans combo at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Sharma looks smart in a black and white shirt at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)