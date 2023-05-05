Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Diana Penty Among Celebrities At Backstreet Boys Concert In Mumbai, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 12:25 IST
Mumbai, India
The Backstreet Boys had a star-studded concert in Mumbai last night. Several celebrities, who are fans of the boy band, were seen in attendance – including Malaika Arora, Diana Penty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor among others.
Malaika Arora looks sexy in a black dress at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Jacqueline Fernandez looks chic in a brown crop top and jeans at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Diana Penty looks smart in a black jumpsuit at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shraddha Kapoor looks comfy in a white crop top and denims at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Mithila Palkar looks pretty in a white shirt and blue denims at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kubbra Sait looks smart in a black bralette and printed pants at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Meezaan Jafri looks dapper in a tee and jeans combo at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Varun Sharma looks smart in a black and white shirt at the Backstreet Boys concert. (Image: Viral Bhayani)