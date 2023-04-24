Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot In New Photoshoot, The Diva Flaunts Her Toned Abs In The Sexy Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 18:42 IST
Mumbai, India
Malaika Arora is ageing like fine wine. In her recent Instagram post, the actress can be seen flaunting her curves in a co-ord set. Scroll ahead to take a look…
Malaika Arora looks fabulous in a pink co-ord set. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora keeps her hair open, styled into soft waves. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in a floral co-ord set. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora keeps her hair tied into a bun. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora looks regal in an embellished choli and red lehenga. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora styles her hair into a neat bun. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora looks smart in a black bralette and leggings with a yellow jacket. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora keeps her hair tied into a tight braid. (Image: Instagram)