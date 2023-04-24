CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot In New Photoshoot, The Diva Flaunts Her Toned Abs In The Sexy Pictures

Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot In New Photoshoot, The Diva Flaunts Her Toned Abs In The Sexy Pictures

Malaika Arora flaunts her toned figure in a pink co-ord set in her recent social media post. Check out the diva's head-turning sexy pictures.

Malaika Arora is ageing like fine wine. In her recent Instagram post, the actress can be seen flaunting her curves in a co-ord set. Scroll ahead to take a look…

1/ 8
Malaika Arora looks fabulous in a pink co-ord set. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Malaika Arora keeps her hair open, styled into soft waves. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in a floral co-ord set. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Malaika Arora keeps her hair tied into a bun. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Malaika Arora looks regal in an embellished choli and red lehenga. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Malaika Arora styles her hair into a neat bun. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Malaika Arora looks smart in a black bralette and leggings with a yellow jacket. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Malaika Arora keeps her hair tied into a tight braid. (Image: Instagram)