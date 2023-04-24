CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanNick JonasSamantha Ruth PrabhuSuniel ShettyKatrina Kaif
Home » Photos » Movies » Malaika Arora, Neha Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy Turn Showstoppers At Fashion Week, See Their Glamorous Pictures

Malaika Arora, Neha Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy Turn Showstoppers At Fashion Week, See Their Glamorous Pictures

Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Sharma, Mouni Roy were among the many celebrities who were seen walking the runway at a fashion week recently.

Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Sharma, Mouni Roy were among the many celebrities who walked the ramp at Bombay Times Fashion Week this year.

1/ 7
Malaika Arora looks stunning in a pink ensemble with a colourful cape.

Malaika Arora looks stunning in a pink ensemble with a colourful cape. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 7
Bhumi Pednekar gives princess vibes in a ballroom-style gown.

Bhumi Pednekar gives princess vibes in a ballroom-style gown. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 7
Neha Sharma looks graceful in a printed yellow lehenga.

Neha Sharma looks graceful in a printed yellow lehenga. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 7
Mouni Roy looks stylish in a colourful tiered dress.

Mouni Roy looks stylish in a colourful tiered dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 7
Elli AvrRam looks elegant in an off-shoulder blue dress.

Elli AvrRam looks elegant in an off-shoulder blue dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 7
Kubbra Sait looks sexy in a halter-neck printed dress.

Kubbra Sait looks sexy in a halter-neck printed dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 7
Amrin Qureshi and Namashi Chakraborty looks gorgeous in a mermaid-style dress and purple suit respectively.

Amrin Qureshi and Namashi Chakraborty looks gorgeous in a mermaid-style dress and purple suit respectively. (Image: Viral Bhayani)