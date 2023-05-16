CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mouni Roy Makes Jaws Drop In Stunning Bikini Sets While Enjoying Holiday In Italy, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

Mouni Roy Makes Jaws Drop In Stunning Bikini Sets While Enjoying Holiday In Italy, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

Mouni Roy is enjoying a fun-filled summer holiday in Italy. And she is slaying it in style! The actress has been wearing colourful bikinis, vibrant resort dresses and more.

Mouni Roy is cruising through Italy, giving major holiday glam goals. From sexy bikinis to colourful co-ord sets and more, the actress is serving stunning summer looks.

Mouni Roy looks sizzling hot in a blue and green bikini and sarong set.

Mouni Roy looks sizzling hot in a blue and green bikini and sarong set. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy is a sight to behold in a neon green cutout dress.

Mouni Roy is a sight to behold in a neon green cutout dress. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy looks dreamy in a white bralette, high-slit skirt and short jacket.

Mouni Roy looks dreamy in a white bralette, high-slit skirt and short jacket. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy oozes oomph in an orange bikini with matching sarong.

Mouni Roy oozes oomph in an orange bikini with matching sarong. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy looks cute in a white off-shoulder top and ruffled skirt.

Mouni Roy looks cute in a white off-shoulder top and ruffled skirt. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy looks sultry in a red bikini and matching sarong.

Mouni Roy looks sultry in a red bikini and matching sarong. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy looks ethereal in a blue cutout floor-length dress.

Mouni Roy looks ethereal in a blue cutout floor-length dress. (Image: Instagram)