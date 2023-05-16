Mouni Roy Makes Jaws Drop In Stunning Bikini Sets While Enjoying Holiday In Italy, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 11:29 IST
Italy
Mouni Roy is cruising through Italy, giving major holiday glam goals. From sexy bikinis to colourful co-ord sets and more, the actress is serving stunning summer looks.
Mouni Roy looks sizzling hot in a blue and green bikini and sarong set. (Image: Instagram)
Mouni Roy is a sight to behold in a neon green cutout dress. (Image: Instagram)
Mouni Roy looks dreamy in a white bralette, high-slit skirt and short jacket. (Image: Instagram)
Mouni Roy oozes oomph in an orange bikini with matching sarong. (Image: Instagram)
Mouni Roy looks cute in a white off-shoulder top and ruffled skirt. (Image: Instagram)
Mouni Roy looks sultry in a red bikini and matching sarong. (Image: Instagram)
Mouni Roy looks ethereal in a blue cutout floor-length dress. (Image: Instagram)