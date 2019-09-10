Movies' First Look: Priyanka, Farhan in 'The Sky is Pink'

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra unveiled the first poster of 'The Sky is Pink' on her official twitter account. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. It is slated to release on October 11, 2019. (Image: Twitter)
The makers of 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl' released three posters of the film on social media. The biopic stars Janhvi Kapoor in lead role and is based on real-life hero Gunjan, who helped in evacuating injured soldiers from Kargil in 1999. Despite facing the fire, Gunjan and lieutenant Srividya Rajan, managed to bring the soldiers home. She was also the first woman to be awarded Shaurya Chakra. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Check out the poster of Gunjan Saxena featuring Janvhi Kapoor. (Image: Special Arrangement)
A poster of Bollywood film Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. (Image: Special Arrangement)
The makers of 'Prassthanam' unveiled the first look poster of Manisha Koirala as Saroj. Directed by Deva Katta and produced by Maanayata Dutt. The film releases on 20th September 2019.
Following the release of the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam on August 16, starring the actor himself, along with family members being played by Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, and Satyajeet Dubey, makers of the film have now released the character poster for Ali Faizal. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the actor shared his first look for the film, alongside the caption, "Meet Ayush Baldev Singh, the heir! Will he find his legacy or his family? This comes first. Find out soon..".
Here's the first poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which features Kartik Aaryan as a local 'ghostbuster.' Anees Bazmee will direct the horror-comedy. The film releases on July 31, 2020. (Image: @Bhushan Kumar/Twitter)
Check out another poster of an upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' featuring Kartik Aaryan. (Image: @Bhushan Kumar/Twitter)
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No 1 saw its poster reveal on social media, which also marks the 24th birthday of the actress. (Image: Instagram)
In the posters, while Varun is dressed in a traditional railway porter's costume and sports the iconic Coolie No 1 badge on his forearm, Sara looks very glamorous on her part. She sports a body-hugging, shimmery, one piece and clings onto Varun's character in one of the posters. (Image: Instagram)
Here's the poster of Bollywood film Prasthanam, introducing Sanjay Dutt as Baldev Pratap Singh. Directed by Deva Katta and produced by Maanayata Dutt. Prasthanam stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur & Satyajeet Dubey. The film releases on 20th September 2019.
Here's the first character poster of the Bollywood film Mission Mangal featuring Akshay Kumar. Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti, is based on real-life scientists, who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) in 2013.
Raising the curiosity bar, the makers of Mission Mangal have dropped the new character poster of the film, featuring Vidya Balan.
The makers of Mission Mangal have released a new character poster from the film featuring Taapsee Pannu.
Here's the new character poster of the Bollywood film Mission Mangal featuring Sonakshi Sinha.
Check out the another poster of an upcoming film Mission Mangal featuring Sharman Joshi.
Here's the new poster from Mission Mangal featuring Nithya Menen.
Check out the another character poster from Mission Mangal featuring Kirti Kulhari.
The makers of KGF Chapter 2 unveiled the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera on the occasion of his 60th birthday on social media. The Yash-starrer sequel will see Sanjay as Adheera, the prime antagonist in the film. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role.
Akshay Kumar took to his social media to announce his project titled 'Bachchan Pandey' and shared his look from the film. Reportedly, the film will be helmed by Farhad Samji and will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. (Image: Instagram)
Prabhas shares an action-packed poster of Saaho with Shraddha Kapoor showing her shooting skills. The movie is cited to be one of the biggest action films of the year. The poster has broken glasses and bullets being fired from both ends. Prabhas and Shraddha look all set to take down a whole army of policemen.
Yash Raj Films has released the first poster of an upcoming film 'War' featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences as they try to beat each other. The film, which will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, is scheduled to hit the screens on October 2. (Image: Yash Raj Films)
Raising the curiosity bar, the makers of Dhaakad have dropped the new poster of the film, featuring Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut is set to embrace an action role in Dhaakad, which will be "one of a kind female-led action film".
John Abraham shared the new poster of his forthcoming film Batla House. Batla House is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi area of the same name where a shootout took place in 2008. Batla house is directed by Nikkhil Advani, it is set to release on August 15.
Here's the first poster of action-thriller movie 'Dhaakad' starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and Produced by Sohel Maklai. It is slated to release on Diwali 2020.
Akshay Kumar released the first poster of his much-anticipated film 'Mission Mangal' on social media. In an emotional post on Instagram, the actor said that ever since he watched sci-fi Hollywood films like Star Trek and Star Wars, he's always wanted to be part of one such film. His dreams came true with Mission Mangal, which he hopes will inspire as well as entertain.
Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared an intriguing new poster of 'Article 15' with the backdrop straight from the woods. The movie is cited as the biggest content movie of the year with its relevant storyline and a strong message which are inspired by true incidents. Delivering the hard-hitting messages through their trailers and poster trail, the movie has created waves in the mind of the audience. Article 15' is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on the opening night.(Image: Instagram)
Check out the first poster of an upcoming film 'Khandaani Shafakhana' starring Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and singer Badshah. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.
Here's the first poster of Arjun Patiala stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma. Directed by Rohit Jugraj. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar.
Prabhas drops the latest poster of Saaho with explosions and cars showing the action-filled side. The makers have shown glimpses of the thrilling and dynamic side and have got the fans all across super excited for the movie. The action-packed poster has Prabhas on the run with his bike and cars tossing in the air with explosions all around. The actor's fierce looks and fast-paced chase has set the tone right for the audience. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Prabhas shared the new poster featuring Shraddha Kapoor from their upcoming film 'Saaho' on Instagram. In the poster, Shraddha is seen against a red background, wielding a gun with an intense look on her face.
Pabhas' 'Saaho' released a new poster of his much-anticipated film today. The actor carries an intense look with this intriguing poster to give a dose of thrill to the audience. The deadly look of the superstar has set the bars really high for its release, already. A fierce look and fast paced chases are all the hints we can get from this new outing from the much awaited high octane movie. The background has broken glasses and flying cop cars to add to the action-packed poster. (Image: Special Arrangement)
The makers of ‘Saaho’ dropped the new poster from the action-thriller and the actor looks uber cool and fierce in the new poster that has made the fans go swooning over the star’s look. The poster has Prabhas looking fierce, posing glaring into the eyes straight in a different avatar. The vibes of the poster surely are thrilling and give a hint of the core element of the most anticipated movie of the year with its action package.
Ayushman Khurrana just shared a new poster from his upcoming movie, Article 15 and looks like the cop avatar will get you to the edge of your seats with the no-nonsense look. Every poster has got a call for action, ‘Ab Farq Laayenge’. Thrilling look and a hard-hitting backdrop from gives us the hint about the investigative drama that is set to hit the theatres. The poster asks the audience not to beg for justice and take up action. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Check out the first poster of the upcoming film 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.
Shahid Kapoor kisses Kiara Advani in super hot Kabir Singh poster! Kabir Singh is a remake of the popular Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21.(Image: Instagram)
Check out the new poster of the upcoming film 'Kabir Singh' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
Check out the new poster of an upcoming film 'PM Narendra Modi' featuring Vivek Oberoi. Producer, Creative Director and story by Sandip Ssingh. Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit, the film is directed by biopic maestro Omung Kumar, will hit the theatres on May 24th, 2019.
The makers of PM Narendra Modi biopic have released a new poster from the film.
The official handle of Eros Now unveiled the first look of Saif Ali Khan as naga sadhu. "Raakh se janmaa, raakh ho jaane ko," the tweet read. Saif Ali Khan will essay the role of a naga sadhu in director Navdeep Singh's 'Laal Kaptaan.' The film will release on September 6, 2019.
Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to unveil the first motion picture poster of his upcoming horror-comedy film--Laxmmi Bomb, which is a remake of Tamil hit Muni film series, specifically Muni 2: Kanchana (2011).
Following in the trend of dropping character posters, a fifth one featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from Bharat was released by the makers. The latest one is in the timeline of 1990s and shows a slightly aged Salman and Katrina alongside each other, while some poignant words were used to describe it.
Bharat will trace the journey of a man spanning six decades, hence, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser that gives glimpses into the facades of the film. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Salman Khan's Bharat poster series has already created an uproar across the nation and now the actor has shared the fourth poster of Bharat which features Salman Khan and the leading lady Katrina Kaif. (Image: Special Arrangement)
After revealing one of his five looks, Salman Khan recently took to social media to share the second look from his upcoming film Bharat. Unlike the previous poster, the new poster showcases Salman Khan in a much younger avatar. Sharing the picture, Salman Khan tweeted captioning, "Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi! #BharatKiJawaani."
The film is based on octogenarian sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakshi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Here's the first poster of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. Rajinikanth will play a policeman in the film. Rajinikanth's new movie shoot comes amidst parliamentary Elections. The actor has stated in February that he will not support any political party for the polls.
Here's the new character poster of the Bollywood film Kalank, introducing Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum.
Raising the curiosity bar, the makers of Kalank have dropped the new poster of the film, featuring Sonakshi Sinha as Satya Chaudhry.
Here's the new poster of the Bollywood film Kalank, introducing Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry.
Check out the new character poster of the Bollywood film Kalank, introducing Alia Bhatt as Roop.
Karan Johar has revealed the second character poster from the film. The latest one features Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Chaudhry.
Here's the first character poster of the Bollywood film Kalank, introducing Varun Dhawan as Zafar.
The film, which is a fourth installment in the Shetty-directed popular cop film series, will release on Eid 2019. Dressed in a cop uniform, Akshay looks super stylish as he is ready to fight against terrorism.
Akshay Kumar is all set to take charge in and as Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama. Film trade analyst Girish Johar unveiled the first look poster of the Akshay Kumar-starrer on his official Twitter account.
Here's the first poster of action-adventure movie 'Junglee' starring Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Sawant and Asha Bhat in the lead roles. The movie is all set to release on April 05, 2019.
Check out the poster of Akshay Kumar starrer Bollywood film 'Kesari'.
Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishwar Singh in Kesari. the film is all set to hit theatres on March 21, 2019.
Here’s the first look of Taapsee Pannu in Badla.
Check out the poster of Bollywood film 'Badla' featuring Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh.
Here’s the first look of Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer.
Here’s the first look of Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer.
Here's the new poster of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer.
Check out the first look posters of Street Dancer featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Remo D'Souza.
Check out the first poster of Bollywood film 'Romeo Akbar Walter' featuring John Abraham. John plays the role of a spy in the film.
The makers of Total Dhamaal unveils a super quirky poster of the film featuring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Mishra. The poster definitely promises the wildest adventure of a lifetime.
Check out the first poster of Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan. Directed by Shankar.
Check out the first poster of PM Narendra Modi featuring Vivek Oberoi. The poster has Oberoi’s Modi standing in front of the Indian tricolour with a massive crowd carrying the national flag as the sun rises in the background. At the top is written, “Deshbhakti Hi Meri Shakti Hai (Patriotism is my power).”
The first look poster of 'Taanaji- The Unsung Warrior' is out. It stars Ajay Devgn as Subedar Taanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj. (Image: Viacom18 Motion Pictures)
Here's the first poster of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy. (Image: Excel Entertainment)
Check out the poster of Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy. (Image: Excel Entertainment)
With the beginning of a New Year, the makers of Shakeela biopic have released a fun, quirky poster with Richa Chadha as Shakeela immersed in a glass of alcohol with the line wishing everyone - “Iss Saal Ka Jaam, Shakeela ke Naam”. The poster is meant to be an ode to the late 90s when such quirky imagery was a regular part of film posters. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Check out the new poster of 'Cheat India' featuring Emraan Hashmi. Directed and written by Soumik Sen, Cheat India aims to expose the dark underbelly of India’s education system. (Image: Ellipsis Entertainment)
Check out the new poster of Simbaa featuring Ranveer Singh. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Check out the first look of Bollywood film 'Sonchiriya.' Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, the film presents a rustic and rooted tale set in the era of dacoits. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Simmba is an upcoming Bollywood film directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. (Image: Dharma Productions)
The first look poster of Simbaa, starring Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh is out! (Image: Dharma Productions)
Check out the new poster of 'Zero' where Shah Rukh Khan is seen kissing Anushka Sharma on her forehead. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter on Monday to share the first poster of his forthcoming film Cheat India. The poster has several passport-sized photos of students and admit cards superimposed on Emraan’s face, with money and stamp-heads all over, highlighting the prevalent corruption in the education sector. (Image: Ellipsis Entertainment)
Check out the new poster of Zero featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The makers unveiled this poster on King Khan's birthday. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, celebrates the 'incompleteness in people'. Shah Rukh will be seen essaying the role of a vertically challenged man in the film. (Image: Red Chillies Entertainment)
Check out the first look posters of 'Zero' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. (Image: Red Chillies Entertainment)
The first look poster of Kedarnath, starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Rajput is out! Kedarnath, backed by KriArj Entertainment, T-series and Ekta Kapoor, is one of Bollywood’s most talked about films as it also marks Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan’s film debut. The film will see Sara opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. (Image: GITS Pictures)
The makers of URI have launched the first poster of the film. Vicky Kaushal is playing the commander in chief who led this operation of the surgical strike and led the group of paratroopers to post the Uri attack. (Image: RSVP)
Aamir Khan released the poster of his much-awaited upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan. The poster has the stellar cast — Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh — in a boat, all geared up to fight the enemy as the world collapse behind them. (Image: Yash Raj Films)
The first look poster of The Iron Lady, a film on late politician and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, was released on Thursday. Actress Nithya Menen is expected to play Jayalalithaa in the biopic. (Image: Twitter)
On the occasion of his 51st birthday, actor Akshay Kumar treated his fans with a fresh poster of his character from the upcoming sci-fi thriller 2.0. Revealing some details about his character in the film, Akshay said he is portraying a dark superhero. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Bhuvan Bam makes his acting debut, Plus Minus, the film is a relationship drama starring India’s biggest content creator Bhuvan Bam and Divya Dutta. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Hrithik Roshan unveils the posters of 'Super 30' on the occassion of Teacher’s Day. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Hrithik Roshan unveils the posters of 'Super 30' on the occassion of Teacher’s Day. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Hrithik Roshan unveils the posters of 'Super 30' on the occassion of Teacher’s Day. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Check out the first look poster of Bollywood film ‘Jalebi’. Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the film stars Rhea Chakraborty and debutant Varun Mitra. (Image: Special Arrangement)
The first poster of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Manikarnika.
A sequel to Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s superhit romantic-comedy Namastey London (2007), the film is presented by Jayantilal Gada (PEN) and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. It is slated to release on October 19.
Check out the first poster of 'Namaste England' featuring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.
Sui Dhaaga's poster featuring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan.
Check out the poster of Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam starrer 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. The film is based on the electricity issue faced by people in small towns. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Check out the poster of Bollywood film 'Paltan'. The film is based on 1967 Nathu La military clash that took place along the Sikkim border. JP Dutta is returning to direction after a 12-year long gap.
Filmmaker Vinod Tiwari released the first look of his film ‘Zila Goraphpur’, allegedly a biopic on the UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The first look of the film generated controversy and incited political allegation.
Soon after the poster of the film surfaced online, many Twitter users had pointed out the uncanny resemblance of the saffron-clad godman hiding a gun behind his back in the poster to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
A media outlet even claimed that Tiwari's film was based on mob lynchings in his state. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Shah Rukh Khan unveiled Katrina Kaif’s first look from Aanand L Rai's film Zero. The superstar shared the photo of Katrina with the caption, “There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty... hope u all also give it love.” In the still from Zero, the actress is seen surrounded by a group of bodyguards as she is being papped. (Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter)
Here's a poster of Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer 'Fannery Khan.'