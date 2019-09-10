Movies' First Look: Priyanka, Farhan in 'The Sky is Pink'

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled Katrina Kaif’s first look from Aanand L Rai's film Zero. The superstar shared the photo of Katrina with the caption, “There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty... hope u all also give it love.” In the still from Zero, the actress is seen surrounded by a group of bodyguards as she is being papped. (Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter)