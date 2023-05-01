Nargis Fakhri Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Embellished Saree, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 19:13 IST
Mumbai, India
Nargis Fakhri is the epitome of grace and elegance in Indian ethnic wear. Scroll ahead as we round up of her most gorgeous moments.
Nargis Fakhri exudes elegance in a silver embellished saree. (Image: Instagram)
Nargis Fakhri looks chic in a dhoti-inspired co-ord set. (Image: Instagram)
Nargis Fakhri looks graceful in a nude ethnic suit. (Image: Instagram)
Nargis Fakhri gives regal vibes in a pastel-coloured lehenga. (Image: Instagram)
Nargis Fakhri looks gorgeous in a white ethnic suit. (Image: Instagram)
Nargis Fakhri looks stellar in a pink ornate lehenga. (Image: Instagram)
Nargis Fakhri looks fabulous in an open-slit kurta and churidaar. (Image: Instagram)
Nargis Fakhri gives vitange vibes in a plum-coloured anarkali suit. (Image: Instagram)