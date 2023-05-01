CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Nargis Fakhri Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Embellished Saree, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Nargis Fakhri Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Embellished Saree, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Nargis Fakhri draped in a saree is a sight to behold. In fact, she looks gorgeous in every kind of Indian ethnic wear. Here's a look.

Nargis Fakhri is the epitome of grace and elegance in Indian ethnic wear. Scroll ahead as we round up of her most gorgeous moments.

1/ 8
Nargis Fakhri exudes elegance in a silver embellished saree.

2/ 8
Nargis Fakhri looks chic in a dhoti-inspired co-ord set.

3/ 8
Nargis Fakhri looks graceful in a nude ethnic suit.

4/ 8
Nargis Fakhri gives regal vibes in a pastel-coloured lehenga.

5/ 8
Nargis Fakhri looks gorgeous in a white ethnic suit.

6/ 8
Nargis Fakhri looks stellar in a pink ornate lehenga.

7/ 8
Nargis Fakhri looks fabulous in an open-slit kurta and churidaar.

8/ 8
Nargis Fakhri gives vitange vibes in a plum-coloured anarkali suit.

