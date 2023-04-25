CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Neha Sharma Is A Picture Of Elegance In Embellished Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photos

Neha Sharma is often in the news for her gym outings with sister Aisha Sharma. However, the actress looks stunning whenever she steps out,be it lehengas, dresses or co-ord sets.

Neha Sharma looks gorgeous in anything she wears… be it elegant lehengas or sexy dresses! Here’s a rundown of a few of her most stunning style moments.

1/ 8
Neha Sharma exudes elegance in a white lehenga.

2/ 8
Neha Sharma pairs the lehenga with a floral choli.

3/ 8
Neha Sharma looks chic in a red and white co-ord set.

4/ 8
Neha Sharma wears the set with a printed bikini top.

5/ 8
Neha Sharma looks classy in a black off-shoulder dress.

6/ 8
Neha Sharma flaunts her cleavage in the plunging neckline.

7/ 8
Neha Sharma looks adorable in the pinafore-style dress.

8/ 8
Neha Sharma wears the dress with a floral shirt underneath.

