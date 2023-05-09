CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Neha Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhas, Tiger Shroff Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Neha Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Prabhas among celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

1/ 8
Aisha and Neha Sharma seen on their way to the gym.

Aisha and Neha Sharma seen on their way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar seen at the airport.

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Bhushan Kumar seen at the private airport.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Bhushan Kumar seen at the private airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah seen during promotions of Dahaad.

Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah seen during promotions of Dahaad. (Image: Viral Bhayai)

5/ 8
Gauri Khan seen outside Manish Malhotra's house.

Gauri Khan seen outside Manish Malhotra's house. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha seen at the airport.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Chitrangda Singh snapped out and about.

Chitrangda Singh snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Manoj Bajpayee seen at the trailer launch of his film Bandaa.

Manoj Bajpayee seen at the trailer launch of his film Bandaa. (Image: Viral Bhayani)