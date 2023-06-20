CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Neha Sharma, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Aisha Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma, Karisma Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

01
Malaika Arora seen outside her residence. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Alia Bhatt seen outside Mehboob Studio. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Neha and Aisha Sharma seen on their way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Sobhita Dhulipala seen during promotions of The Night Manager. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Nawazuddin Siddiqui seen promoting his film Tiku Weds Sheru. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Karisma Kapoor seen after a visit to her father's house. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Tara Sutaria seen arriving for a meeting. (Image: Viral Bhayani)