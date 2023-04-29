CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Nora Fatehi Makes Jaws Drop In Figure-hugging Embellished Dress, Check Out The Diva

Nora Fatehi Makes Jaws Drop In Figure-hugging Embellished Dress, Check Out The Diva

Nora Fatehi enthralls in a silver embellished dress in her latest photoshoot. The diva displays her curves perfectly in the bold outfit. Take a look!

Nora Fatehi is back at slaying the fashion game! In her recent photoshoot, the glamorous diva is turning up the heat in an embellished dress.

Nora Fatehi flaunts her curves in a figure-hugging embellished dress. (Image: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi looks striking in the halterneck dress. (Image: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi stuns in a neon green slit dress. (Image: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi looks chic in a cleavage-baring blue dress. (Image: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi displays her back in a silver slit dress. (Image: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi turns up the heat in a white cutout dress. (Image: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi gives retro vibes in a red tulle dress. (Image: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi gives sultry vibes in a bold white dress. (Image: Instagram)