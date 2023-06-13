CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan, Aisha Sharma, Sunny Deol Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Aisha Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, Suhana Khan among celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

Nora Fatehi seen arriving for an event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Aisha Sharma seen on her way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Deol seen with his brothers Bobby and Abhay Deol at his son's roka ceremony. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Suhana Khan seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha Kapoor seen at the launch of a Pilates studio. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora seen on her way to the yoga studio. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek Bachchan seen arriving for an event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rakul Preet Singh seen at the launch of her new OTT film. (Image: Viral Bhayani)